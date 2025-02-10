Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corp slides Q3 PAT drops 44% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Shipping Corp slides Q3 PAT drops 44% YoY to Rs 76 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Shipping Corporation of India slipped 5.19% to Rs 181.65 after the company reported 43.8% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 134.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations slipped 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,315.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 83.73 crore in Q3 FY25, down 44.5%, compared to Rs 150.99 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses increased 5.2% YoY to Rs 1,277.31 crore in Q3 FY25. Cost of service rendered stood at Rs 759.11 crore (down 1.4% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 163 crore (up 21% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 63.92 crore (up 60.8% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 281.07 crore (up 14.2% YoY), revenue from bulk carrier stood at Rs 146.86 crore (down 25% YoY), revenue from tanker stood at Rs 817.05 crore (down 0.5% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 63.71 crore (down 22.2% YoY), during the quarter.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 77.1% to Rs 658.44 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 371.69 crore recorded in 9M FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.8% YoY to Rs 4,280.63 crore in 9M FY25.

The Shipping Corporation of India (SCIL) is a national carrier, with the Government of India (GoI) holding 63.75% of the equity as on 31 December 2024. SCIL is the largest Indian shipping company in terms of capacity with a diversified fleet profile. The company is diversified in terms of its business segments, namely, crude oil/product tankers, dry bulk, offshore services, and container operations. The company also has a presence in passenger vessels, chemicals and gas transportation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market drift lower; breadth weak

Market drift lower; breadth weak

M&M production drops 3% YoY in January'25

M&M production drops 3% YoY in January'25

Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 3.13%, BSE Metal index Shed 1.38%

Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 3.13%, BSE Metal index Shed 1.38%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 1.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 1.6%

AXISCADES to establish CoE for test benches dedicated to MBDA

AXISCADES to establish CoE for test benches dedicated to MBDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Delhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon