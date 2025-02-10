Business Standard

Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 3.13%, BSE Metal index Shed 1.38%

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 0.75% over last one month compared to 2.99% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 3.13% today to trade at Rs 106.8. The BSE Metal index is down 1.38% to quote at 28513.42. The index is up 2.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 2.97% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 2.91% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.74 % over last one year compared to the 8.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 0.75% over last one month compared to 2.99% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 80660 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.55 on 13 Jan 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 1.6%

Market drift lower; breadth weak

AXISCADES to establish CoE for test benches dedicated to MBDA

Natco Pharma receives USFDA approval for Bosentan tablets for oral suspension, 32mg

BHEL-Hitachi Energy India secures transmission project from Adani Energy Solutions

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

