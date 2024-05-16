Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shiva Suitings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:34 PM IST
Sales decline 29.76% to Rs 0.59 crore
Net Loss of Shiva Suitings reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.76% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 3.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.590.84 -30 3.784.84 -22 OPM %-5.08-3.57 -1.852.89 - PBDT-0.03-0.03 0 0.070.14 -50 PBT-0.03-0.03 0 0.070.14 -50 NP-0.04-0.03 -33 0.050.10 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Shiva Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.81 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shiva Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shiva Global Agro Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.99 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kaynes Technology India consolidated net profit rises 96.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 36.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Biocon consolidated net profit declines 56.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Eldeco Housing &amp; Industries consolidated net profit declines 21.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Chennai Ferrous Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon