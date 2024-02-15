Shiva Suitings standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 32.09% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of Shiva Suitings declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 32.09% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.911.34 -32 OPM %3.306.72 -PBDT0.030.09 -67 PBT0.030.09 -67 NP0.020.07 -71
