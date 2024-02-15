Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit declines 67.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore

Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 67.05% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 85.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 696.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.504.49696.2411.0913.9956.0195.9646.5385.1828.0785.18