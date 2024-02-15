Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit declines 67.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 504.49 croreNet profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 67.05% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 85.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 696.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales504.49696.24 -28 OPM %11.0913.99 -PBDT56.0195.96 -42 PBT46.5385.18 -45 NP28.0785.18 -67
