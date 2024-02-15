Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation standalone net profit declines 67.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore
Net profit of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation declined 67.05% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 85.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 27.54% to Rs 504.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 696.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales504.49696.24 -28 OPM %11.0913.99 -PBDT56.0195.96 -42 PBT46.5385.18 -45 NP28.0785.18 -67
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 87.88% in the December 2023 quarter

PM Narendra Modi Laid the Foundation Stone for Rs 49,000 Crore Petrochemicals Project at BPCL's Bina Refinery in MP

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals announces cessation of nominee director

Deepak Fertilizers &amp; Petrochemicals Corp consolidated net profit declines 76.92% in the December 2023 quarter

Kothari Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 6.90% in the December 2023 quarter

VIP Inds appoints Manish Desai as CFO

South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit rises 236.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Reliable Data Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

HPL Electric &amp; Power consolidated net profit rises 87.74% in the December 2023 quarter

Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 69.47 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE Jana Small Finance Bank Share PriceOyo withdraw IPO papersZee EntertainmentBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon