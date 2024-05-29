Business Standard
Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 29.24% to Rs 11.67 crore
Net Loss of Shivagrico Implements reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.24% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.12% to Rs 43.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.679.03 29 43.2241.51 4 OPM %5.916.76 -6.046.19 - PBDT0.420.30 40 1.511.54 -2 PBT0.06-0.03 LP 0.160.15 7 NP-0.01-0.03 67 0.070.10 -30
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

