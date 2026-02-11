Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.4011.93 4 OPM %6.136.37 -PBDT0.490.46 7 PBT0.200.05 300 NP0.110.05 120

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

