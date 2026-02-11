Shivagrico Implements standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.94% to Rs 12.40 crore

Net profit of Shivagrico Implements rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.94% to Rs 12.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.4011.936.136.370.490.460.200.050.110.05

