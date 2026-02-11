Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Phoenix International standalone net profit declines 71.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 6.76 crore

Net profit of Phoenix International declined 71.62% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 6.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.766.00 13 OPM %54.4454.00 -PBDT2.511.95 29 PBT1.611.06 52 NP0.210.74 -72

ATN International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

TCI Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.09 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 50.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Krishanveer Forge standalone net profit rises 45.45% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

