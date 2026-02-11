Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit declines 50.34% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.53% to Rs 7.45 crore

Net profit of Vasundhara Rasayans declined 50.34% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.53% to Rs 7.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.7.458.826.8517.801.082.050.971.960.721.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News