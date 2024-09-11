Business Standard
Shoppers Stop Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Prism Johnson Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Vakrangee Ltd and Century Textiles & Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 September 2024.
Shoppers Stop Ltd spiked 12.91% to Rs 921 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 33533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3324 shares in the past one month.
 
Prism Johnson Ltd soared 9.73% to Rs 229. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd surged 9.45% to Rs 508.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36971 shares in the past one month.
Vakrangee Ltd rose 6.64% to Rs 23.14. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.3 lakh shares in the past one month.
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd gained 6.20% to Rs 2636.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22294 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

