Lloyds Metals & Energy consolidated net profit rises 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 160.23% to Rs 3540.65 croreNet profit of Lloyds Metals & Energy rose 89.95% to Rs 572.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 301.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 160.23% to Rs 3540.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1360.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3540.651360.61 160 OPM %29.4630.18 -PBDT922.76441.20 109 PBT756.23423.52 79 NP572.36301.32 90
