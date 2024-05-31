Business Standard
Shradha AI Technologies standalone net profit rises 260.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore
Net profit of Shradha AI Technologies rose 260.78% to Rs 1.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 800.00% to Rs 6.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 232.12% to Rs 17.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.963.64 9 17.275.20 232 OPM %58.592.20 -41.81-2.69 - PBDT2.660.63 322 8.691.06 720 PBT2.610.63 314 8.631.06 714 NP1.840.51 261 6.390.71 800
First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

