Shree Ganesh Remedies standalone net profit rises 2.42% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.26% to Rs 24.78 croreNet profit of Shree Ganesh Remedies rose 2.42% to Rs 4.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.26% to Rs 24.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.7826.72 -7 OPM %32.8524.59 -PBDT8.367.29 15 PBT6.346.27 1 NP4.654.54 2
