Vasudhagama Enterprises standalone net profit rises 514.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 267.33% to Rs 5.51 croreNet profit of Vasudhagama Enterprises rose 514.29% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 267.33% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.511.50 267 OPM %11.257.33 -PBDT0.620.11 464 PBT0.580.11 427 NP0.430.07 514
