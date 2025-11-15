Shree Hari Chemicals Export consolidated net profit rises 57.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 105.32% to Rs 74.49 croreNet profit of Shree Hari Chemicals Export rose 57.59% to Rs 3.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 105.32% to Rs 74.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.4936.28 105 OPM %7.0910.56 -PBDT5.343.57 50 PBT4.793.07 56 NP3.532.24 58
