Ahlada Engineers standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.42% to Rs 23.66 croreNet profit of Ahlada Engineers declined 15.38% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 23.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.6626.12 -9 OPM %16.1517.84 -PBDT2.873.41 -16 PBT0.550.76 -28 NP0.440.52 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content