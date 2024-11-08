Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit declines 36.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.81% to Rs 15.17 croreNet profit of Shree Karthik Papers declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.81% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales15.1715.45 -2 OPM %3.234.79 -PBDT0.390.54 -28 PBT0.160.24 -33 NP0.140.22 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content