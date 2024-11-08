Gujarat State Petronet consolidated net profit declines 38.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.40% to Rs 3992.12 croreNet profit of Gujarat State Petronet declined 38.04% to Rs 281.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 454.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.40% to Rs 3992.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4265.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3992.124265.22 -6 OPM %17.2421.42 -PBDT755.58954.14 -21 PBT576.78789.14 -27 NP281.67454.62 -38
