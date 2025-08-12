Shree Karthik Papers standalone net profit rises 37.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.61% to Rs 15.95 croreNet profit of Shree Karthik Papers rose 37.50% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 15.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 14.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales15.9514.42 11 OPM %2.824.09 -PBDT0.540.45 20 PBT0.330.24 38 NP0.330.24 38
