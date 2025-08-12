Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Maharashtra Corporation reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.65 -100 OPM %083.08 -PBDT-0.260.54 PL PBT-0.300.51 PL NP-0.300.51 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India Gelatine & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 40.48% in the June 2025 quarter

PS IT Infrastructure & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Automobile Products of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Subex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.81 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

