Kisaan Parivar Industries standalone net profit declines 3.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.85% to Rs 1.65 croreNet profit of Kisaan Parivar Industries declined 3.77% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.85% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.651.62 2 OPM %43.6443.83 -PBDT0.720.71 1 PBT0.720.71 1 NP0.510.53 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content