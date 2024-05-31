Shree Pacetronix consolidated net profit declines 27.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.57% to Rs 6.65 croreNet profit of Shree Pacetronix declined 27.04% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.57% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.07% to Rs 3.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 22.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
