Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

DCM Nouvelle reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.67 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales decline 11.76% to Rs 259.66 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle reported to Rs 7.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 11.76% to Rs 259.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 294.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales259.66294.27 -12 OPM %4.931.13 -PBDT7.18-0.59 LP PBT-0.18-6.27 97 NP7.67-4.88 LP

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

