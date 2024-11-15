Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 37.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.44% to Rs 116.95 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 37.39% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 13.44% to Rs 116.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 135.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales116.95135.11 -13 OPM %9.879.84 -PBDT7.949.32 -15 PBT6.537.91 -17 NP4.847.73 -37
