Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.65% to Rs 76.95 croreNet loss of Shreeoswal Seeds & Chemicals reported to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 76.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 83.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales76.9583.32 -8 OPM %-2.645.30 -PBDT-3.472.93 PL PBT-3.592.81 PL NP-2.722.03 PL
