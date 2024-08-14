Business Standard
Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 106.39 crore
Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales106.3988.77 20 OPM %-0.70-8.72 -PBDT-11.91-17.18 31 PBT-15.77-22.57 30 NP-15.80-24.39 35
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

