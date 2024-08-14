Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.80 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 106.39 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net Loss of Future Consumer reported to Rs 15.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 106.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 88.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.106.3988.77-0.70-8.72-11.91-17.18-15.77-22.57-15.80-24.39