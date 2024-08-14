Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit rises 1013.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.67% to Rs 1091.92 croreNet profit of Hinduja Global Solutions rose 1013.38% to Rs 165.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.67% to Rs 1091.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1133.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1091.921133.49 -4 OPM %1.536.78 -PBDT87.00152.19 -43 PBT-44.2028.35 PL NP165.5614.87 1013
