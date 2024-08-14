Tarmat consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 21.78 croreNet profit of Tarmat declined 31.25% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.7821.27 2 OPM %4.275.45 -PBDT0.700.98 -29 PBT0.520.77 -32 NP0.550.80 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content