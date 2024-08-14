Tarmat consolidated net profit declines 31.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 21.78 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Tarmat declined 31.25% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 21.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.21.7821.274.275.450.700.980.520.770.550.80