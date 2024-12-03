Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 96.69 croreNet profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt declined 24.60% to Rs 59.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 96.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.69110.09 -12 OPM %95.2992.59 -PBDT80.5085.31 -6 PBT80.0985.08 -6 NP59.9279.47 -25
