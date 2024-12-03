Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt consolidated net profit declines 24.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales decline 12.17% to Rs 96.69 crore

Net profit of Shrem Infra Invest Pvt declined 24.60% to Rs 59.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 79.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.17% to Rs 96.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 110.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.69110.09 -12 OPM %95.2992.59 -PBDT80.5085.31 -6 PBT80.0985.08 -6 NP59.9279.47 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Narendra Modi, modi

LIVE news: PM Modi calls Tamil Nadu CM, assures Stalin full support to deal with flood situation

Bill Gates

Bill Gates calls India 'a laboratory to try things,' sparks outrage online

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs over 600 pts to 80,850; Nifty at 24,450; Oil, bank, metal lead

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi watches live demo of crime scene probe under new criminal laws

solar panel

Tata Power rises 3% as subsidiary commissions 431 MW DC solar project in MP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon