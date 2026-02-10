Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Shreyans Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales decline 6.17% to Rs 159.20 crore

Net loss of Shreyans Industries reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 9.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.17% to Rs 159.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 169.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales159.20169.66 -6 OPM %-2.469.39 -PBDT0.0316.89 -100 PBT-3.8913.02 PL NP-2.559.10 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

