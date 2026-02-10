Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 14.49 crore

Net profit of Jindal Hotels declined 72.92% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.14.4914.2327.8823.053.094.181.852.920.652.40

