Jindal Hotels standalone net profit declines 72.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 1.83% to Rs 14.49 croreNet profit of Jindal Hotels declined 72.92% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.83% to Rs 14.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales14.4914.23 2 OPM %27.8823.05 -PBDT3.094.18 -26 PBT1.852.92 -37 NP0.652.40 -73
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 5:51 PM IST