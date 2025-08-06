Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit rises 21.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 32.63% to Rs 16.06 croreNet profit of Shri Dinesh Mills rose 21.04% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 32.63% to Rs 16.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 23.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales16.0623.84 -33 OPM %9.467.55 -PBDT5.664.93 15 PBT5.003.64 37 NP3.973.28 21
