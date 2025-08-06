Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.81% to Rs 4534.86 croreNet profit of Britannia Industries rose 2.98% to Rs 520.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 505.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.81% to Rs 4534.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4129.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4534.864129.92 10 OPM %16.5918.23 -PBDT783.06779.67 0 PBT701.02705.74 -1 NP520.72505.64 3
