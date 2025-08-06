Chemcon Speciality Chemicals standalone net profit rises 18.99% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.57% to Rs 53.52 croreNet profit of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals rose 18.99% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.57% to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.5245.52 18 OPM %14.5215.66 -PBDT11.159.90 13 PBT8.437.37 14 NP6.395.37 19
