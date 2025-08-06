EIH consolidated net profit declines 63.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 573.58 croreNet profit of EIH declined 63.27% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 92.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 573.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 526.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales573.58526.54 9 OPM %27.8625.61 -PBDT198.03169.04 17 PBT164.67135.66 21 NP33.8692.19 -63
