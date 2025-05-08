Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Pistons & Rings spurts after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

Shriram Pistons & Rings spurts after Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Shriram Pistons & Rings soared 15.99% to Rs 2,160 after the company reported 22.52% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 119.61 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.52% to Rs 988.37 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 201.07 crore, up 27.33%, compared to Rs 157.91 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses increased 12.90% year on year to Rs 814.72 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 396.67 crore (up 25.56% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 132.44 crore (up 11.12% YoY).

 

On a full-year basis, the companys net profit rose 14.49% to Rs 506.68 crore on a 14.90% increase in revenue to Rs 3,549.83 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per share for the financial year 2024-25, inclusive of an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share already paid. The payment of dividend/dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company.

Shriram Pistons & Rings is engaged in the manufacturing of various products, such as pistons and piston pins, piston rings, and engine valves for various automotive companies in the domestic and export markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Auto stocks slide

Auto stocks slide

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.28%, up for third straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.28%, up for third straight session

Uno Minda to set up 2-wheeler alloy wheels manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana

Uno Minda to set up 2-wheeler alloy wheels manufacturing facility in Bawal, Haryana

RBI issues Framework for Formulation of Regulations

RBI issues Framework for Formulation of Regulations

Nasscom says India-UK FTA to foster trade, investment, and job creation in both nations

Nasscom says India-UK FTA to foster trade, investment, and job creation in both nations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsCanara Bank Q4 Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon