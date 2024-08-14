Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Properties appoints CFO

Shriram Properties appoints CFO

Image

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:38 PM IST
With effect from 14 August 2024
Shriram Properties has appointed Ravindra Kumar Pandey as Chief Financial Office, consequent to the vacancy caused by the elevation of Gopalakrishnan J as Group CEO recently. The appointment is effective 14 August 2024.
In a simultaneous development, the Company has elevated Rajesh Shirwatkar as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, from his current position of Sr. VP Accounts.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

exports, wto

India's exports fall 1.48% in July, trade deficit widens to $23.5 billion

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market Highlights, Aug 14: Benchmarks end up; IT shines, Metals slip

Delhi airport power outage terminal 3

Delhi airport to restart Terminal 1 from Aug 17 with 13 daily flights

Google Pixel 9 series

Google begins assembling Pixel 8 in India, plans major manufacturing shift

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon