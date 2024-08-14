Shriram Properties appoints CFO

With effect from 14 August 2024

In a simultaneous development, the Company has elevated Rajesh Shirwatkar as Deputy Chief Financial Officer, from his current position of Sr. VP Accounts.

Shriram Properties has appointed Ravindra Kumar Pandey as Chief Financial Office, consequent to the vacancy caused by the elevation of Gopalakrishnan J as Group CEO recently. The appointment is effective 14 August 2024.