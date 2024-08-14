Nectar Lifescience consolidated net profit rises 63.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.95% to Rs 358.85 crore

Net profit of Nectar Lifescience rose 63.19% to Rs 2.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.95% to Rs 358.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 394.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.358.85394.1211.099.0220.3818.394.923.062.971.82