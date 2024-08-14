TIL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1835.84% to Rs 66.98 croreNet loss of TIL reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1835.84% to Rs 66.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales66.983.46 1836 OPM %-7.08-522.54 -PBDT-1.22-27.44 96 PBT-2.93-29.41 90 NP-1.060.95 PL
