Captain Polyplast consolidated net profit declines 20.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.63% to Rs 64.89 crore

Net profit of Captain Polyplast declined 20.20% to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.63% to Rs 64.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 72.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.