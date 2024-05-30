Shriram Properties consolidated net profit rises 32.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 156.46% to Rs 302.24 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 14.34% to Rs 75.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.19% to Rs 864.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 674.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shriram Properties rose 32.50% to Rs 20.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 156.46% to Rs 302.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 117.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.