Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Swati Projects declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.05% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content