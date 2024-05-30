Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 592.55 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 592.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.09% to Rs 264.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 2181.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
