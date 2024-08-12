Business Standard
Shyama Infosys reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore
Net profit of Shyama Infosys remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %-100.00-100.00 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

