Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.97 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.93% to Rs 41.98 croreNet Loss of Sical Logistics reported to Rs 17.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.93% to Rs 41.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.9869.89 -40 OPM %3.628.80 -PBDT-6.234.96 PL PBT-17.30-8.04 -115 NP-17.97-13.39 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content