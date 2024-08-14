NMDC Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 547.25 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 2022.91 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net loss of NMDC Steel reported to Rs 547.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 2022.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2022.910-19.830-533.350-772.010-547.250