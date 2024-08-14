Kamanwala Housing Construction reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 76.07% to Rs 0.67 croreNet Loss of Kamanwala Housing Construction reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 76.07% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.672.80 -76 OPM %-16.42-10.71 -PBDT-0.11-0.03 -267 PBT-0.11-0.04 -175 NP-0.11-0.04 -175
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content