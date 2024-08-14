IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 338.95% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.39% to Rs 265.23 croreNet profit of IFB Agro Industries rose 338.95% to Rs 8.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.39% to Rs 265.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 231.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales265.23231.86 14 OPM %3.520.60 -PBDT13.695.78 137 PBT8.980.99 807 NP8.341.90 339
