Siemens Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2025.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd, Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd and Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 February 2025.

Siemens Ltd crashed 9.20% to Rs 5221.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 36623 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6582 shares in the past one month.

 

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd lost 9.10% to Rs 480. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46768 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25210 shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd tumbled 8.98% to Rs 197.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd slipped 8.98% to Rs 129.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 100.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd fell 8.30% to Rs 163. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

