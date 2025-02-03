Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Maharashtra govt contemplating use of AI in agriculture sector: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra govt contemplating use of AI in agriculture sector: Ajit Pawar

He said AI can play a vital role in enhancing productivity while reducing production costs

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

He said the transformation has to be practical and financially viable for farmers | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government is considering the use of artificial intelligence (AI) on an experimental basis in the agriculture sector to boost productivity and reduce production costs for farmers, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

During a review meeting here, Pawar directed the state agriculture department to work with the cooperation department to assess the technical and financial feasibility of the project.

State Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate, Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jayswal, Minister of State for Cooperation Pankaj Bhoyar, President of the All India Grape Growers Association Kailas Patil, and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Pawar said, "As crucial factors like crop health, soil carbon levels and soil health can be monitored using AI, we can use it on an experimental basis in the agriculture sector to boost productivity and reduce product cost for farmers."  He said the transformation has to be practical and financially viable for farmers.

 

The deputy chief minister said, "AI is revolutionising sectors across the globe, and agriculture must not be left behind. In the coming years, AI will be indispensable for farmers as they battle challenges like changing weather, unseasonal rains, pest attacks, and labour shortages."  He said AI can play a vital role in enhancing productivity while reducing production costs.

Also Read

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Ajit Pawar warns party workers against involvement in extortion rackets

Dhananjay Munde

Beed sarpanch murder: Activist Damania seeks action against Dhananjay Munde

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President

Sharad Pawar says no party issues discussed at meet with nephew Ajit Pawar

Train, Indian Railway

Jalgaon accident: Identification of bodies to be completed soon, says doc

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Jalgaon train accident occurred due to fire rumour: Maha dy CM Ajit Pawar

"We will be able to measure carbon levels in the soil and identify pests, diseases, and even weed types, providing farmers with detailed insights into their crops and land. These advancements will ensure more precise farming methods and better management of resources," Pawar said.

He also said that the use of AI would lead to greater efficiency in the supply chain and overall cost reduction.

The deputy chief minister said, "By improving harvesting efficiency, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides, and enhancing disease management, AI will help farmers save labour and input costs.

The integration of AI in agriculture is not just about improving yields but also ensuring a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to farming.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ISRO, NVS 02, Satellite Launch

Isro's 100th mission jinxed? Satellite faces glitch after launch to orbit

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Disease-free India key to realising 'Viksit Bharat' goal, says activist

Kuldeep Sengar, EX-BJP MLA, Unnao rape case accused

LIVE News: HC grants interim bail to Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Sengar for eye surgery

N Biren Singh, Manipur CM, Vijay Joshi

SC seeks report on audio clips 'linking' Manipur CM to ethnic violence

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

LS takes up 18 questions amid noisy opposition protests over Kumbh stampede

Topics : Artificial intelligence ajit pawar Maharashtra government agriculture sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025FDI Limit Hike in Insurance SectorCMs' on Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon